New Delhi: As the assembly elections in Uttar Pradesh began on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi urged all the voters in the state to participate in the 'holy festival of democracy' by exercising their franchise.

"Today is the first phase of voting in the Uttar Pradesh assembly elections. I request all the voters to participate enthusiastically in this holy festival of democracy by following COVID-19 guidelines. Remember - Vote first, then refreshments!" PM Modi tweeted (translated from Hindi).

Voting for the first phase of the Uttar Pradesh elections on 58 assembly seats covering 11 districts of the state had begun at 7 am and will conclude at 6 pm today. The first phase will cover the 'Jat-dominant belt' of the western part of the state. The districts that are going to the polling today include Mathura, Muzaffarnagar, Meerut, Ghaziabad, Bulandshahar, Hapur, Shamli, Baghpat, Aligarh, Agra and Gautam Buddha Nagar.

