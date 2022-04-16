New Delhi: On the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti, Prime Minister Narendra Modi unveiled a 108 feet statue of Lord Hanuman in Gujarat's Morbi on Saturday via video conferencing. As per the Prime Minister's Office, the statue is the second of the four statues being built in the four directions across the country, as part of the 'Hanumanji Char Dham' project.

In a tweet, the Prime Minister said, "Many greetings to the countrymen on the birth anniversary of Lord Hanuman, a symbol of strength, courage and restraint. By the blessing of Lord Hanuman, may everyone's life be always filled with strength, intelligence and knowledge." In another tweet, Prime Minister Modi said, "Today, we mark the special occasion of Hanuman Jayanti. In Morbi, at 11 AM, a 108 feet statue of Hanuman ji will be inaugurated. I am honoured to be getting the opportunity to be a part of this programme via video conferencing."

The statue has been set up in the west, at the Ashram of Bapu Keshvanand ji in Morbi, the PMO said in a statement. The first statue of the series was set up in the north in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla in 2010. The work on the third statue, in the south at Rameswaram has started, the PMO informed. The festival of Hanuman Jayanti is celebrated to mark the birth anniversary of the Hindu god by the devotees of Lord Hanuman. This year the festival will be celebrated on Saturday.

