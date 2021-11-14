New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday transferred the first instalment of Pradhan Mantri Awaas Yojana - Gramin (PMAY-G) to more than 1.47 lakh beneficiaries of Tripura via video conferencing.

With this, more than Rs 700 crore were credited directly to the bank accounts of the beneficiaries on the occasion.

Following Prime Minister's intervention, taking into account the unique geo-climatic condition of Tripura, the definition of 'kuccha' house has been changed specifically for the state, which has enabled such a large number of beneficiaries living in 'kuccha' houses to get assistance to construct a 'pucca' house.

Union Rural Development Minister Giriraj Singh and Tripura Chief Minister Biplab Kumar Dev were also present on the occasion.

ANI