New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Lucknow on Friday and inaugurate the Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023, his office said. He will also visit Maharashtra the same day and flag off two Vande Bharat trains from Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus, a statement issued by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO) said.

Modi will inaugurate the summit in Lucknow around 10 am, and around 2:45 pm, he will flag off the Solapur Vande Bharat and the Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat trains from the terminus in Mumbai. In Uttar Pradesh, he will also inaugurate the Global Trade Show and launch the Invest UP 2.0, it said. The Uttar Pradesh Global Investors Summit-2023 is scheduled from February 10-12. It is the flagship investment summit of the state government.

The summit will bring together policymakers, industry leaders, academia, think-tanks and leaders from across the world to collectively explore business opportunities and forge partnerships, the statement said. The Invest UP 2.0 is a comprehensive, investor centric and service oriented investment ecosystem in Uttar Pradesh that endeavours to deliver relevant, well defined and standardised services to investors.

On the flagging off of the two Vande Bharat trains, the PMO statement said that this will be an important step towards fulfilling the prime minister's vision of building better, efficient and passenger friendly transport infrastructure for a "New India". The Mumbai-Solapur Vande Bharat Train will be the ninth Vande Bharat train in the country.

The new world class train will improve connectivity between Mumbai and Solapur and will also facilitate travel to important pilgrimage centres such as Siddheshwar in Solapur, Akkalkot, Tuljapur, Pandharpur near Solapur and Alandi near Pune, according to the statement. The Mumbai-Sainagar Shirdi Vande Bharat Train will be the tenth Vande Bharat Train. It will improve connectivity of important pilgrimage centres in Maharashtra such as Nashik, Trimbakeshwar, Sainagar Shirdi, Shani Singanapur. To ease road traffic congestion in Mumbai and streamline movement of vehicles, the prime minister will dedicate the Santacruz Chembur Link Road (SCLR) and Kurar underpass.

He will also inaugurate the new campus of the Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah (The Saifee Academy) at Marol in Mumbai. The Aljamea-tus-Saifiyah is the principal educational institute of the Dawoodi Bohra Community. Under the guidance of Syedna Mufaddal Saifuddin, the institute is working to protect the learning traditions and literary culture of the community. (PTI)