Chandigarh: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to visit Punjab on August 24, his first visit to the state after the formation of the Aam Aadmi Party government there. According to official sources, PM Modi will visit Mullapur Mohali on Wednesday where he is scheduled to inaugurate the Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center.

The Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center to be set up in Mullapur is expected to boost affordable cancer treatment in the state. Punjab Chief Secretary Vijay Kumar Janjua reviewed the progress of this prestigious project on Tuesday. According to sources, around 300 patients have been treated at partially functional Homi Bhabha Cancer Hospital and Research Center so far.

The capacity of this research center is 300 beds. OPDs for surgical oncology, medical oncology, radiation oncology, preventive oncology, anesthesia, and palliative care have been started in the hospital so far. Also, all the modern facilities are available here for the tests required to detect different types of cancer. A part of this hospital is currently being built, which is likely to be completed in the next 6 months.

Cancer patients from neighboring states are also expected to benefit from the mega project. The visit will be the first by PM Modi to the state after the AAP came to power in the state. Notably, during PM Modi's last visit to the state in January during the tenure of then Congress chief minister Charanjit Channi, there was a security lapse when the PM's convoy was stuck on a flyover in Ferozpur.

Then, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had taken potshots at the Congress government in Punjab over the cancellation of his rally at Ferozpur in the state. The Prime Minister had said that his gratitude should be conveyed to the Punjab Chief Minister as he has managed to reach Bhatinda airport alive.

Also read: Bhagwant Mann calls on PM Modi: 'Punjab needs Rs 1 lakh crore package'