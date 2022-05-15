New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Uttar Pradesh's Lucknow on Monday. The Prime Minister will also visit Kushinagar on the birth anniversary of Lord Buddha and will offer a Chevre (Chadar) and prayers to the laying statue of Lord Buddha at the Mahaparinirvana temple.

A delegation of Buddhist monks, including the President of the Bhikshu Sangh, A B Dnyaneshwar, will also be present in the temple during the offering of the 'Chevre'. The Prime Minister will also be spending some time in meditation at the Mahaparinirvana temple. During this, he will also donate 'Chevre' and 'Sangdaan' to Buddhist monks of various monasteries.

In view of the Prime Minister's visit, the traffic department has diverted the traffic of many routes in the city. The diversion time of heavy vehicles will be from 6 am till the end of the programme while the diversion of light vehicles will be from 4 pm to till the end of the programme. Earlier, PM Modi had visited Lucknow on October 20 to inaugurate the Kushinagar International Airport. The same day, he offered prayers at the Mahaparinirvana temple and offered a 'Chevre' to the statue of Tathagata.

Also read: India, Nepal to sign five MoUs during PM Modi's Lumbini visit