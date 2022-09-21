Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually inspect the Kedarnath Dham reconstruction works in Uttarakhand with the help of a drone camera on Thursday, sources said. Prime Minister will take stock of the progress of these works live from the PMO on 22 September.

Ahead of PM Modi's inspection, Officer on Special Duty Bhaskar Khulbe and Deputy Secretary PMO Mangesh Ghildiyal reached Kedarnath on Tuesday to inspect the Kedarnath reconstruction work. Both the officers asked the construction agencies to complete the work by the month of October. Besides, instructions were given to maintain the road, electricity, water, and other necessary arrangements on the Kedarnath Yatra route.

The Kedarnath reconstruction work is included in the ambitious and pet project of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The PM keeps reviewing the Kedarnath reconstruction works from time to time. The second phase of the work is going on in Kedarnath. Under the project, a total of 21 works are proposed, out of which 10 works are to be completed this year.

Prime Minister Modi reached Kedarnath for the first time on 3 May 2017. In the same year, he laid the foundation stone of five mega projects worth Rs 700 crore to be completed in three phases under the Kedarnath reconstruction program. District Magistrate Mayur Dixit said that all the preparations for PM Modi's inspection program have been almost completed.

Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami and Chief Secretary Dr. SS Sandhu will also keep giving live information to the Prime Minister in Dehradun.

Also read: PM Modi reviews of Kedarnath reconstruction project, says it should stand test of time