Hyderabad: Chinna Jeeyar ashram at Munchintal on the outskirts of Hyderabad is all set for celebrations to commemorate the 1,000th anniversary of Sri Ramanuja. During the event, which is being conducted from February 2 to 14, the Statue of Equality, a 216 feet tall statue of Ramanuja will be unveiled by Prime Minister Modi on February 5.

The Prime Minister Office has confirmed the PM’s schedule. Modi will reach the ashram at 3.30 pm on February 5 and unveil the Statue of Equality. Later, he will participate in the homams and the PM’s visit is likely to last for four to five hours. He will be accompanied by Chief Minister KCR.

The statue is constructed on 34 acres in Hyderabad and it consists of a 216-foot statue of Ramanuja and is surrounded by 108 model temples and 144 yagashalas within the area. About 5,000 priests and Vedic scholars from all over the country will participate in the rituals. Offerings and prayers will be offered in the morning and evening.

The main yagashala and the adjoining 144 yagashalas were built under the supervision of Pancharatra Agama Shastra scholar Mudumbai Madhusudhanacharya Swami. There are 36 temples each in four directions. Rituals will be performed at 114 yagashalas. The rest at Sankalpa Mandapam, Ankurarpana Mandapam, Nitya Parayana Mandapam and two Ishtishalas. In all, 1,035 homa kundas (kilns) are being constructed across the yagashalas. During the ceremony, the Ashtakshari Mantra that is 'Om Namo Narayanaya' will be chanted one crore times a day every day.

Each yagashala will have nine homam kundas. They are referred to as Chaturasram, Yoni Kundam, Dhanussu Kundam, Shadasram, Vrittam, Panchastram, Trikonam, Ashtastram and Padma Kundam. Each one stands as an indicator of a good omen.

The construction of the kilns is almost complete. At each kundam, three priests or Vedic scholars will perform the rituals. Ashram scholar Udavarthi Sarath Swamy said that an Upadrashta would supervise the rituals at each yagashala. Vedic, Prabandha, epic and other recitations will be held at the main yagashala.

Special arrangements are being made for visitors outside the yagashala. Except for those who perform the rituals, others will not be allowed to enter the yagashala. Four kilograms of ghee would be used for each homa kundam per session. Per day, 72 kilograms of ghee would be required for nine homa kundas within each yagashala. Two lakh kilograms of pure cow ghee brought in from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Madhya Pradesh and Maharashtra will be utilised. For firewood, only dried stems of Peepal, Mango, Butea and Fig trees will be used. Cow dung cakes will also be used.