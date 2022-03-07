New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will speak to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy on the phone today, media reports state citing Government of India sources. It is known that India has been facing tough questions from the West on abstaining from United Nations resolutions against Russia including when two-thirds of the UNHRC voted on March 4 to investigate all alleged violations in the wake of Putin's aggression against Ukraine.

Earlier, Israel Prime Minister Naftali Bennett tried mediating between Russia and Ukraine on Sunday, several world leaders including Turkey's Erdogan and France's Macron had telephonic conversations with Putin and urged him to stop the war on Ukraine. However, even limited cease-fire announced by Russia in two Ukrainian cities was revoked shortly after, making it impossible for Ukraine to rescue civilians.