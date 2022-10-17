New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will review the site work progress of the National Maritime Heritage Complex at Lothal, Gujarat on Tuesday at around 5 pm via video conferencing. This will be followed by his address on the occasion.

Lothal was one of the prominent cities of the Harappan civilization and is known for the discovery of the oldest man-made dockyard. A maritime heritage complex in Lothal is a tribute to the city’s historical legacy and heritage.

The Heritage Complex is being developed as one of its kind project to not only display India’s rich and diverse maritime heritage and also help Lothal to emerge as a world-class international tourist destination. The boost to the tourism potential through this project will also augment the economic development of the region.

The complex, work on which started in March 2022, is being developed at a cost of around Rs 3500 crore. It will have several innovative and unique features such as Lothal mini recreation to recreate Harappan architecture and lifestyle; four theme parks - Memorial theme park, Maritime and Navy theme park, Climate theme park and Adventure and Amusement theme park; world’s tallest lighthouse museum; fourteen galleries highlighting India’s maritime heritage starting from the Harappan times till now; Coastal states pavilion displaying the diverse maritime heritage of states and UTs; among others.