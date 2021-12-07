Gorakhpur: Prime Minister Modi will reach Gorakhpur today to inaugurate different projects worth Rs 9600 crore. He is scheduled to land in Gorakhpur at 1 pm today, after which he will visit the Gorakhpur Fertiliser Plant to mark its revival. Lying shut for more than 30 years, the plant has been revived and built at a cost of around Rs 8600 crore and its foundation stone was laid by the PM earlier on July 22.

The main aim behind the revival of the Gorakhpur Plant is to achieve self-sufficiency in the production of urea. This plant will facilitate the production of 12.7 LMT per annum indigenous neem coated urea. This production will be highly beneficial for the farmers of the Purvanchal region and the adjoining areas, and will also boost the overall economic growth of the region.

The project has been set up under the aegis of Hindustan Urvarak & Rasayan Limited (HURL), which is a Joint Venture Company of National Thermal Power Corporation, Coal India Limited, Indian Oil Corporation Limited, Fertilizer Corporation of India and Hindustan Fertilizer Corporation Limited.

The manufacturing of the Gorakhpur Plant has been executed by M/s Toyo Engineering Corporation, Japan & Toyo Engineering India Private Limited Consortium with Technology with licensors as KBR, USA (For Ammonia) and Toyo, Japan (For Urea).

Followed by the MURAL plant, the PM will also inaugurate the fully functional complex of AIIMS Gorakhpur which has been built at a cost of over Rs 1,000 crore. The foundation stone for this complex was also laid by the PM on the same day, in July 2016.

It has been established under Pradhan Mantri Swasthya Suraksha Yojna, through which institutes are being set up in order to correct regional imbalances in the availability of quality tertiary level healthcare. The facilities at AIIMS Gorakhpur include a 750-bed hospital, Medical college, Nursing college, AYUSH Building, residential accommodation for all staff, hostel accommodation for UG and PG students etc.

The PM will further inaugurate the new building of ICMR-Regional Medical Research Centre (RMRC) in Gorakhpur. This new building with state-of-the-art facilities will open new horizons of research in areas of Communicable and Non-Communicable diseases as well as help in capacity building and provide support to other medical institutes of the region.

Prime Minister Modi has been inaugurating several projects in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the upcoming Assembly elections to be held in February 2022.