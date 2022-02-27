New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold a high-level meeting on the Ukraine crisis on Sunday, official sources said.

He is expected to preside over the meeting immediately upon his return from Uttar Pradesh, where he addressed rallies as part of the BJP's campaign for the state assembly polls.

Thousands of Indians, mostly students, have been stuck in Ukraine following Russia's attack on the country. India has begun evacuating them, and over 900 people have been brought back since Saturday.

The Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued a second advisory today for the stranded Indians in the embattled country asking people in Kharkiv, Sumy, and Kyiv cities not to venture towards railway stations or move out.

Modi has also spoken to Russian President Vladimir Putin and Ukrainian leader Volodymyr Zelensky, with India calling for dialogue to defuse the crisis.

(With Agency Inputs)

