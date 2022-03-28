Kolkata: The Bengal unit of the Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) is demanding the intervention of the Centre in the fight between Trinamool Congress (TMC) and BJP MLAs in the West Bengal Assembly over the Birbhum incident. They also demanded the imposition of the President's rule in the state. BJP's West Bengal in-charge Kailash Vijayvargiya told ETV Bharat that the situation is getting worse by the day in West Bengal, for which the state government is fully responsible.

Kailash Vijayvargiya said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi will meet the BJP MPs of Bengal for breakfast on Wednesday, in which the situation that arose after the Birbhum incident will be discussed with the MPs.

Regarding the violence in the assembly, BJP state in-charge and national general secretary of West Bengal Kailash Vijayvargiya said in a conversation that the way the Birbhum incident has been carried out, the rule of law in West Bengal is completely done with.

Meanwhile, BJP MLA Shubhendu Adhikari has even alleged that the Speaker of the West Bengal Assembly threatened to kill him after the Birbhum incident.

Earlier on Monday, the incident of 8 people set ablaze in Birbhum, West Bengal, echoed in the Legislative Assembly of the state following which 5 BJP MLAs have been suspended from the assembly for one year thus BJP has also raised the demand for interference from the Centre.

