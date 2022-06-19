Bengaluru/Haveri: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be meeting the family of deceased medical student Naveen, who was earlier killed in Ukraine on March 1 amid the Russia-Ukraine conflict. The meeting is scheduled to take place when the Prime Minister would be on a two-day tour to Karnataka from June 20. Modi is scheduled to inaugurate various developmental projects in the state and address a public gathering in Bengaluru on the first day of his visit.

Naveen's father Shekhar Gowda said that two days earlier the family received a call from the Prime Minister's Office. Karnataka Chief Minister Bommai had also called to invite them to meet Prime Minister Modi in Bengaluru.

"We are very happy to meet our favourite PM. We have already thanked the government and Prime Minister Modi for bringing my son's body back to India. Now we will be getting the opportunity to meet him in person. We will appeal to him to look at the problems of Ukrainian. We will be in Bengaluru on Sunday morning," he said.