Kedarnath (Uttarakhand): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be on a two-day visit to Uttarakhand, to oversee the various ongoing projects in Kedar valley. The PM will be visiting Uttarakhand on Friday. Besides, PM Modi will also lay the foundation stones for two cable car projects to be constructed at an estimated cost of Rs 2430 crore.

People visiting Kedarnath Dham were excited about the project. Devotees and tourists visiting Kedar valley said that when both projects will be commissioned then it will be a boon for poor, elderly, and sick pilgrims who are unable to bear the costly helicopter service.

Rakesh Kumar Shrivastava, a tourist at the Kedarnath Dham who was excited about the cable car project said, "Kedarnath Dham changed compared to what we were seeing the shrine previously on TV. Now the Dham has got better amenities. The installation of cable cars will be a boon for poor pilgrims who are unable to afford the helicopter service. Besides, it will also cut down the travel time drastically." "When the project will come into reality, then people's long-cherished dreams to visit Kedarnath Dham will become possible within no time," he added.

Another woman tourist, Shreya, said, "This place is like heaven, and the setting up of a ropeway will give a major boost to the tourism industry. It is a good initiative to install cable cars in the valley." A devotee from Haridwar, said, "The concept of the ropeway project taken up by Prime Minister Narendra Modi is a good initiative. Visiting the shrine will become easy for devotees."

Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be laying the foundation stone of the ropeway projects for Kedarnath and Hemkund Sahib on October 21. The 9.7 km long Kedarnath Dham cable car project will link Gaurikund with Kedarnath. At present, it takes six to seven hours to cover the distance, which will be completed within an hour.

On the other hand, the Hemkund Sahib ropeway project will connect Govindghat with the Hemkund shrine. The length of the cable ropeway will be 12.4 km. After the completion of the project, the devotees will visit the Hemkunth shrine within 45 minutes. Whereas, it takes a whole day to cover the distance. Devotees will also get an opportunity to have a glimpse of the Valley of Flowers National Park.

Both cable car projects will be developed at an estimated cost of Rs 2430 crore. The ropeway transportation will be eco-friendly, affordable, and safe to travel. The Prime Minister's Office said these projects will give a major boost to the tourism industry in Uttarakhand as well as economic upliftment of the people. Besides, the Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone of road widening projects worth Rs 1,000 crore.