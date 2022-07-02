Gandhinagar (Gujarat): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Digital India Week 2022 in Gandhinagar on Monday. During the programme, the theme of which will be ‘Catalyzing New India’s Techade’, Modi will launch multiple digital initiatives aimed at enhancing accessibility of technology, streamlining service delivery to ensure ease of living and giving a boost to startups.

"Prime Minister will launch 'Digital India Bhashini' which will enable easy access to the internet and digital services in Indian languages, including voice-based access, and help the creation of content in Indian languages. The key intervention in building AI-based language technology solutions for Indian languages will be the creation of multilingual datasets," stated an official release.

The Prime Minister will also launch ‘Digital India GENESIS’ (Gen-next Support for Innovative Startups) - a National Deep-tech Startup Platform, to discover, support, grow and make successful startups in Tier-II and Tier-III cities of India. A total outlay of ₹750 Crore has been envisaged for the scheme.

According to the release, the Prime Minister will dedicate to the citizens ‘MyScheme’ - a service discovery platform facilitating access to Government Schemes. It aims to offer a one-stop search and discovery portal where users can find schemes that they are eligible for. He will also dedicate to the citizens ‘Meri Pehchaan’- National Single Sign On for One Citizen Login. National Single Sign-On (NSSO) is a user authentication service in which a single set of credentials provide access to multiple online applications or services.

Prime Minister will also announce the first cohort of 30 Institutions to be supported under the Chips to Startup (C2S) Programme. "The C2S Programme aims to train specialized manpower in the area of design of semiconductor chips at Bachelors, Masters and Research level, and act as a catalyst for the growth of Start-ups involved in semiconductor design in the country," stated the release.

"It offers mentoring at organisational level and makes available State-of-the-art facilities for design to the institutions. This is part of the India Semiconductor Mission to build a strong design ecosystem in semiconductors," it added.