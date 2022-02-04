Hyderabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be in Hyderabad on Saturday to kick-start the 50th-anniversary celebrations of the International Crops Research Institute for the Semi-Arid Tropics (ICRISAT) and inaugurate two research facilities here. The event is scheduled to start at 2:30 pm at the global headquarters of the ICRISAT in Patancheru on February 5.

Some other dignitaries who will be present during the event are Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan - Governor of Telangana State, K Chandrashekar Rao - Chief Minister of Telangana, Narendra Singh Tomar - Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Dr Jacqueline d’Arros Hughes - the Director-General of ICRISAT.

ICRISAT was first incepted on March 28, 1972, as part of a global institutional framework to share scientific agricultural breakthroughs and innovations that shall help overcome poverty, malnutrition, and environmental degradation in the harshest dryland regions of the world. Since then, the mission has achieved several milestones. The institute has also received a number of awards for the work it has done so far. One of its most recent achievements is the Africa Food Prize that it won for the Tropical Legumes project in 2021.

The inauguration program to be held tomorrow is a curtain-raiser to the official 50th anniversary of the Institute which will be celebrated on 28 March 2022, where the official celebrations will commence and which will be an open event.

