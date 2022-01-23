New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will virtually interact with Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP) awardees on Monday (January 24). For the first time, digital certificates will be conferred on the awardees for the year 2022 and 2021 using 'Blockchain Technology'. This technology is being used for the first time for giving certificates to awardees.

The Government of India has been conferring the PMRBP awards as the recognition to children residing in India, above the age of five years and not exceeding 18 years for their exceptional achievement in six categories, namely Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art and Culture, and Bravery.

These Awards are conferred by the President in a ceremony at Rashtrapati Bhawan. The Prime Minister also interacts with these awardees every year. The awardees of PMRBP also take part in the Republic Day parade every year. "However, in view of Covid-19 situation in the country, it has not been possible to organise the award ceremony at New Delhi this year.

"On the occasion of National Girl Child Day on January 24 and as part of 'Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav', Prime Minister Modi would interact virtually with the winners of PMRBP-2022," said the government. The children along with their parents and concerned District Magistrates of their respective districts would join the event from their district Headquarters.

This year, 29 children from across the country, under different categories of Bal Shakti Puraskar, have been selected for PMRBP-2022. The awardees also take part in the Republic day parade every year. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs one lakh and certificate. The cash prize will be transferred to the respective accounts of PMRBP 2022 winners.

