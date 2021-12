New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of multiple projects worth around Rs 18,000 crore on December 4. Prime Minister envisioned this Corridor to make travel smooth and safer and to boost connectivity in the far-flung areas and also to increase tourism in this region.

It includes the Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor (from Eastern Peripheral Expressway Junction to Dehradun) which will be built at a cost of around Rs 8300 crore. With this infrastructural development, the travel distance from Delhi to Dehradun will be reduced from six hours to around 2.5 hours, having seven major interchanges for connectivity to Haridwar, Muzaffarnagar, Shamli, Yamunagar, Baghpat, Meerut and Baraut. It will have Asia’s largest wildlife elevated corridor (12 km) for unrestricted wildlife movement.

The greenfield alignment project from Delhi-Dehradun Economic Corridor, connecting Halgoa, Saharanpur to Bhadrabad, Haridwar will be constructed at a cost of over Rs 2000 crore. It will provide seamless connectivity and reduce travel time from Delhi to Haridwar as well. The Haridwar Ring Road Project from Manoharpur to Kangri, to be built at a cost of over Rs 1600 crore, will give a respite to residents from traffic congestion in Haridwar city, especially during peak tourist season, and also improve connectivity with the Kumaon zone.

The Dehradun - Paonta Sahib (Himachal Pradesh) road project, to be constructed at a cost of around Rs 1700 crore, will reduce travel time and provide seamless connectivity between the two places. It will also boost inter-state tourism. The Nazimabad-Kotdwar road widening project will reduce travel time and also improve connectivity to Lansdowne as quoted by the PMO release.

In a significant development, the PMO further added that a bridge across River Ganga next to the Laksham Jhula will also be constructed. The world-renowned Lakshman Jhula was constructed in 1929 but has now been closed due to decreased load-carrying capacity. The bridge to be constructed will have the provision of a glass deck for people walking, and will also allow lightweight vehicles to move across.

Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Child-Friendly City Project, Dehradun, to make the city child friendly by making the roads safer for their travel. Foundation stone for projects related to the development of water supply, road & drainage system in Dehradun at a cost of over Rs 700 crore will also be laid.

Prime Minister will also inaugurate seven projects, including those which focus on making travel safer by tackling the problem of chronic landslides in the region. PM will also inaugurate the 120 MW Vyasi Hydroelectric Project, built over River Yamuna at a cost of over Rs 1700 crore along with a Himalayan Culture Center at Dehradun.

