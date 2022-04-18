Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who arrived at Ahmedabad on Monday, on his three-day visit is set to lay the foundation stone of the WHO Global Centre for Traditional Medicine at Jamnagar on Tuesday. Director-General of the World Health Organization (WHO), Dr. Tedros Ghebreyesus who is also on a three-day visit to Gujarat would take part in the inauguration. Additionally, both PM Modi and Dr. Tedros will also take part in the convening of the Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit (GAIIS) which will be held from April 20 to April 22 in Gandhinagar.

PM Modi, who arrived at Ahmedabad airport on Monday, was received by Gujarat Governor Acharya Devvrat and State Chief Minister Bhupendra Patel. He is set to visit the Command and Control Centre for Schools in Gandhinagar today.

Rajkot Collector Arun Mahesh Babu said that GCTM will be the first and only global outpost center for traditional medicine across the world. While Jamnagar will serve as the base, the new Centre will focus on four main strategic areas: evidence and learning; data and analytics; sustainability and equity; and innovation and technology to optimize the contribution of traditional medicine to global health.

The Summit intends to increase investments and showcase innovations in the field of traditional medicine. Talking about the two events, Sarbananda Sonawal, Union Minister for Ayush said, "Both the events will mark a milestone for India’s Ayush industry. The Global Ayush Investment and Innovation Summit present an opportunity for India to create a global market for Ayurvedic and herbal products. We are standing at the doors of a golden era, where we can capitalize on our traditional knowledge, and use it to serve the world.”

