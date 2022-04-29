New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate a three-day industry conference SemiconIndia in Bengaluru on Friday to make the country a hub of semiconductors and microprocessors. The three-day event, which will be held in the country's IT capital Bengaluru is planned as a launchpad to kickstart the country’s ambitious journey to become the global semiconductor hub and nurture the chip design and manufacturing ecosystem in the country.

According to officials, leading names from industry associations, research organisations, academia and industry are set to discuss the opportunities, challenges and innovative solutions that will help accelerate the growth of the semiconductor ecosystem in India. The theme for the three-day event, 'Catalyzing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem', is expected to see the participation of some of the biggest names in the semiconductor and microprocessor industry in India and abroad. These include Vinod Dham of Indo-Us Venture Partners, Sanjay Mehrotra, President & CEO of Micron Technology, Randhir Thakur, President, Intel Foundry Services, and Nivruti Rai, Country Head of Intel India.

Officials said the conference is the first step towards actualising the India Semiconductor Mission and making its aspirations known globally. The event will help showcase the current capabilities, technology trends, investment in research and development, current and future market opportunities in India and the immense potential and impact it can create globally.

Ashwini Vaishnaw, Minister for Electronics & Information Technology, Railways and Communication, and Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics & Information Technology, will participate in the three-day conference, which will focus on policy, talent, and government’s role and efforts in creating a favorable growth environment.

The Steering Committee for SemiconIndia Conference 2022 includes Startups, Academia, and Global Industry Leaders demonstrating the government’s collaborative approach to powering India’s semiconductor and electronics manufacturing ambitions. The conference will be a milestone towards the formal launch pad of India’s semiconductor strategy and policy which envisions making India a global hub for Electronics System Design and Manufacturing.

With the theme of 'Catalyzing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem', the SemiconIndia Conference 2022 envisions positioning India on the Semiconductor map of the world and building a roadmap for establishing a vibrant semiconductor design and manufacturing ecosystem. The global semiconductor conclave will also showcase innovation by Indian startups, key projects undertaken by the academic institutions, ongoing microprocessor programs undertaken by the government and intellectual might of research and development in the sector.

Rajeev Chandrasekhar, Minister of State for Electronics and IT, had launched a Digital India RISC-V (risk-five) programme to make the country a talent hub of the open source microchip architecture that has been used in 32-bit microprocessor Shakti developed by IIT Madras and 64-bit Vega microprocessor developed by the C-DAC.