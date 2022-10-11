Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Among the 12 Jyotirlingas in the country, the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain is one of them. This Lord Shiva temple in Madhya Pradesh is south-facing, which gives a separate identity to this religious place. Devotees from all over the country visit the Mahakaal temple at Ujjain to pay obeisance to Lord Shiva. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the newly constructed corridor at the temple in Ujjain on October 11.

After the inauguration of the newly built Mahakaal Lok (corridor) on October 11 (Tuesday), the setup will be thrown open for public viewing from October 12. Mahakal Lok will be a treasure trove for those seeking information about Lord Shiva. Devotees visiting from across the country and abroad will get to know different incarnations of Lord Shiva and all about Sanatan Dharma (Eternal Religion) and mythology.

Mahakal Corridor is four times bigger than the Kashi Vishwanath corridor. Devotees will have to spend several hours inside the Complex to get glimpses of the Lord in His various incarnations and mythology associated with Him. The new corridor at Ujjain has Mahakaaleshwar Vatika, Mahakaaleshwar Pathway, Shiva Avatar Vatika, discourse hall, Ganesh Vidyalaya Complex, Rudrasagar riverfront development, Dharamshalas and parking facilities.