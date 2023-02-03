New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India Energy Week (IEW) in Bengaluru on February 6, said a source from the Prime Minister's Office on Friday. "The event will witness more than 650 exhibitors, 34 ministers from across world. It is for the first time India is organising such an event," the source said.

A record number of CEOs from top energy companies are participating, the source said. At India Energy Week, the PM will unveil big energy initiatives including acceleration of ethanol blending to 20% under the initiative called E20 by 2025 and production of clothes by recycling millions of plastic pet bottles.

The PM will also inaugurate green hydrogen mobility rally. Besides it, the PM will also attend a plenary meeting and hold a round table meeting with CEOs, ANI reported. According to the organisers, it will provide a unique opportunity to showcase India as both an engine of global economic growth and a driver for global consumption, supported by a conducive and investment-friendly environment and a skilled workforce.

During the IEW 2023, through 19 strategic conference sessions, the comprehensive gamut of issues covering the entire energy sector would be discussed and deliberated by panels of Energy Ministers from various countries, CEOs/leaders of Energy Majors, etc, a statement from the IEW said.

The Strategic Conference of IEW 2023 covers themes such as Energy Security, Pathways for Decarbonization, Resilient Energy Supply Chains, Emerging Fuels such as Biofuel and Hydrogen, Investments in Upstream and Midstream Sector etc. Besides the Strategic Conference, IEW 2023 will also have Technical and Commercial Conference Sessions, wherein critical aspects of prevailing and prospective energy market scenarios will be deliberated upon, it further said. (with agency inputs)