Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the Indian National Space Promotion and Authorization Centre (IN-SPACe) headquarters at Bopal in Ahmedabad on Friday during his one-day visit to Gujarat. IN-SPACe will be the nodal agency that will allow the use of Department of Space-owned facilities by non-government private entities and ensure their participation in the space sector.

It will be a single-window nodal agency that will permit and oversee Space activities including the building of launch vehicles and satellites, as approved by the Union Cabinet in June 2020. With IN-SPACe, the private sector will be facilitated to come into space as it plays a very strong role in the space economy of India. It will also enable students interested in science to pursue a career in space.

The Union cabinet headed by the Prime Minister approved the establishment of IN-SPACe in June 2020. The aim behind setting up this centre was to enable non-government entities to use the facilities of the Department of Space for greater participation of private players in space technology and related activities.

The space center would be operated by ISRO top executives and scientists of ISRO though the contract was given to a private corporation. ISRO will own the IN-SPACe facility, but it will be run by a commercial enterprise.