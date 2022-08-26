Ahmedabad: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate the iconic foot-over bridge between Ellis Bridge and Sardar Bridge built near Sabarmati Riverfront on Saturday. This 300-metre bridge connects the east and west side of the Sabarmati Riverfront. The foot-over bridge falls between Ellisbridge and Sardar Bridge and has been built to facilitate the visitors here.

The bridge will provide connectivity from the multi-level car parking and plaza between the flower park and event ground on the west bank to the proposed art and cultural exhibition center on the east bank. The bridge is unique both in technology and design and is touted as the engineering marvel. The Ahmedabad Municipal Corporation (AMC) has formed the Sabarmati Riverfront Development Corporation Limited for the development of the riverfront.

Housing and Urban Development Corporation, a major national-level infrastructure funding agency, also provided loans for the project. PM Modi and the SRFDCL board have been closely monitoring the project. Before taking up the project, the Board conducted a feasibility study and envisioned a possible plan keeping in view appropriate factors such as making the riverfront accessible to the public, controlling sewage flow and keeping the river free from pollution, reducing the risk of erosion, creating riverfront parks and promenades, east and west of the city.

A pilot project was started in the year 2004 and thereafter most of the restoration works were implemented to ensure that no one was adversely affected. The project was also slightly delayed due to the land acquisition process but today the Sabarmati Riverfront has become a landmark of Ahmedabad. After years of strategic planning, consensus building efforts and significant infrastructure improvements, the city was resurrected.

More sustainable alternatives were made available for diverting treated sewage from treatment plants. While inaugurating the walkway and water ride in 2012, Narendra Modi dedicated these projects to the people of India. In just a short time, the Sabarmati riverfront has become an important part of the people. The project, which sought to recreate Ahmedabad's identity around the river and give the city a relevant waterfront environment along the banks of the Sabarmati River, has been a huge success.

As a representative of sustainable development, it also helps to bring the local people closer to nature. Fitness lovers often come here for morning jogging and walks. Events and festivals are also celebrated here.

