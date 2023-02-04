New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will inaugurate India's largest helicopter factory of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) in Tumakuru, Karnataka on Monday. This is another step towards indigenisation in India's defence sector. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh and other senior officials will be present as well.

"The Greenfield Helicopter Factory, spread across 615 acres of land, is planned with a vision to become a one-stop solution for all helicopter requirements of the country. It is India’s largest helicopter manufacturing facility and will initially produce Light Utility Helicopters (LUHs)," the statement released by the Prime Minister's Office read.

The LUH is a 3-ton class, single engine multipurpose utility helicopter with high maneuverability. In the initial phase, the factory will produce around 30 helicopters per year. Its capacity will be enhanced to 60 and then 90 per year in a phased manner. The first LUH has been flight tested and is ready for unveiling.

The factory will later produce other helicopters such as Light Combat Helicopters (LCHs) and Indian Multirole Helicopters (IMRHs). It will also be used for Maintenance, Repair and Overhaul of LCH, LUH, Civil Advanced Light Helicopter (ALH) and IMRH as well. It will also enable the export of civil LUH from the factory. The HAL plans to produce more than 1,000 helicopters in the range of 3-15 tonnes, with a total business of over Rs four lakh crores over a period of 20 years.

The Tumakuru facility will boost the development of surrounding areas by providing employment opportunities and also boost the aerospace manufacturing ecosystem in the region. The factory is fully operational with facilities like Heli-Runway, Flight Hangar, Final Assembly Hangar, Structure Assembly Hangar, and Air Traffic Control.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi laid the foundation stone of the facility in 2016. It will reduce the dependence of India on helicopters imported from abroad. It will thereby give a fillip to the vision of ‘Aatmanirbhar Bharat’ in helicopter design, development, and manufacture.