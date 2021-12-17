New Delhi: PM Modi inaugurates the All India Mayors Conference organized by the Department of Urban Development of Uttar Pradesh at Varanasi today, addressing them through video conferencing.

'New Urban India' being the theme, various mayors across the states are taking part in the conference. It has been reported that the PM aims to address them regarding the pressing issues like the disintegrated urban infrastructure and lack of facilities. Adding to the same various schemes and initiatives are being launched.

Uttar Pradesh has exhibited a massive change in the urban infrastructure, for the state has been given special attention.

Along with the conference, PM also to inaugurate the exhibition that showcases the major achievements and development works of the Central Government and the Government of Uttar Pradesh, today. The exhibition will be open to the public for the next two days.

Prime Minister is being accompanied by the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh Yogi Adityanath and Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Puri.

Also read: PM Modi to lay foundation stone of Ganga Expressway in UP's Shahjahanpur