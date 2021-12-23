New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will visit Varanasi in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday to inaugurate and lay the foundation stone of 22 development projects worth Rs 870 crores in his Lok Sabha constituency.

The PM, according to his office, will lay the foundation stone of 'Banas Dairy Sankul' at UP State Industrial Development Authority Food Park, Karkhiyaon in Varanasi. Spread across 30 acres of land, the dairy will be built at a cost of about Rs 475 crores and will have a facility for processing 5 lakh litres of milk per day.

"This will strengthen the rural economy and help the farmers of the region by creating new opportunities for them. Prime Minister will also digitally transfer about Rs 35 crore bonus to the bank accounts of more than 1.7 lakh milk producers associated with Banas Dairy," read the press release by the PMO.

"Prime Minister will also lay the foundation stone for the Biogas-based electricity generation plant for the Milk Producers Cooperative Union Plant in the Ramnagar region of Varanasi," it added. Additionally, PM Modi will also launch a portal and logo dedicated to the Conformity Assessment Scheme of milk products, developed by the Bureau of Indian Standards (BIS) with the help of the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB).

"The unified logo, featuring logos of both BIS and NDDB quality mark will simplify the certification process for the dairy sector and will reassure the public about dairy product quality," said the PMO.

The press release further stated that in another effort to reduce the land ownership issues at the grass root level, the Prime Minister will virtually distribute the rural residential rights record 'Gharauni' under the Swamitva scheme of Union Ministry of Panchayati Raj, to over 20 lakh residents of Uttar Pradesh.

Besides this, the Prime Minister will also inaugurate multiple urban development projects in Varanasi. These include six projects of the redevelopment of Old Kashi wards, a parking and surface park at Beniabag, beautification of two ponds, one sewage treatment plant at village Ramna and provisioning of advanced surveillance cameras at 720 locations under Smart City Mission.

Projects in the education sector that will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister include the Union Education Ministry's Inter-University Centre for Teachers Education, built at a cost of around Rs 107 crore and a Teachers Education Centre at Central Institute of Higher Tibetan Studies, built at a cost of over Rs 7 crore. Further, residential flats and staff quarters at BHU and ITI Karaundi will also be inaugurated by the Prime Minister.

In the health sector, a project comprising a doctors' hostel, a nurses' hostel and a shelter home amounting to Rs 130 crore, at the Mahamana Pandit Madan Mohan Malviya Cancer Centre will be inaugurated by the Prime Minister. He will further inaugurate a 50-bed Integrated Ayush Hospital at Bhadrasi. He will also lay the foundation of Rs 49 crore Government Homeopathic Medical College in tehsil Pindra under the Ayush Mission.

In the road sector, the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone of two '4 to 6 lane' road widening projects for the Prayagraj and Bhadohi roads. This will improve the connectivity of Varanasi and will be a step towards resolving the problem of the city's traffic congestion. The Phase-1 of Tourism Development project related to Shri Guru Ravidas Ji Temple, Seer Govardhan in Varanasi is also in the list of inauguration programmes.

Other projects being inaugurated by the Prime Minister include a Speed Breeding Facility at International Rice Research Institute, South Asia Regional Centre Varanasi, a Regional Reference Standards Laboratory at village Payakpur and an Advocate building at Tehsil Pindra.

