New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will shortly chair a crucial meeting with the top BJP leaders over the presidential polls. The meeting which is taking place at Party Headquarters will also be attended by BJP President J P Nadda, Union Minister Amit Shah and Rajnath Singh among others. PM Modi is expected to preside the meeting virtually.

The BJP has also formed a 14-member management team to oversee the election. On Sunday, Nadda held a key meet to brainstorm on the upcoming election where members of the management team were present. The meeting was attended by senior leaders like Gajendra Singh Shekhawat, Ashwini Vaishnaw, G Kishan Reddy, Arjun Ram Meghwal, Vinod Tawde, CT Ravi, Sambit Patra and others.

Also read: Presidential election: Yashwant Sinha opposition's candidate, nomination to be filed on June 27

Notably, Nadda and Defense Minister Rajnath Singh were entrusted with the responsibility of holding talks with all political parties over the candidate for presidential polls. They have held talks with Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) chief Sharad Pawar, Trinamool Congress president and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, Janata Dal (United) leader and Bihar CM Nitish Kumar, Biju Janata Dal supremo and Odisha CM Naveen Patnaik and National Conference chief Farooq Abdullah but no outcome has come so far. The late date for filing nominations is June 29, the polling will take place on July 18 and the votes will be counted on July 21.