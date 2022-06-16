New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will chair the First National Conference of Chief Secretaries at HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala, Himachal Pradesh on June 16 and 17, 2022, marking a significant step towards further strengthening the partnership between the Centre and the State Governments.

More than 200 people are scheduled to participate in the conference, representing the Central Government, all States/ UTs and domain experts. Spread over three days, it will focus on the rapid and sustained economic growth in partnership with the states. Working as Team India, the Conference will lay the ground for collaborative action for higher growth with sustainability, creation of jobs, education, ease of living and aatmanirbharta in agriculture. The conference will emphasise on evolution and implementation of a common development agenda and blueprint for cohesive action to achieve the aspirations of the people.

The concept and agenda for this conference has been curated after more than 100 rounds of deliberations spread over six months. Three themes have been identified for detailed deliberations in the Conference: (i) Implementation of the National Education Policy; (ii) Urban governance; and (iii) Crop diversification and achieving self-sufficiency in oilseeds, pulses and other agri-commodities. Under National Education Policy, both school and higher education shall be deliberated upon. Best practices from States/ UTs under each of the themes shall be presented at the Conference for mutual learning.

There would be a session on Aspirational Districts Programme which would deliberate upon the achievements made so far, with successful case studies including on data-based governance, presented by the young Collectors in specific districts. There would be a special session on ‘Azadi ka Amrit Mahotsav: Roadmap to 2047’ and four additional thematic sessions on Reducing Compliance Burden & Decriminalization of Minor Offences for Ease of Doing Business; Centre-State Coordination for achieving saturation coverage of schemes and ensuring last-mile delivery; Transforming India’s infrastructure through PM Gati Shakti; and Capacity building through Implementation of iGOT - Mission Karmayogi.

The outcomes of the Conference will be subsequently deliberated in the Governing Council Meeting of NITI Aayog, where Chief Ministers and Administrators of all States and Union Territories will be present so that an action plan can be finalized with the broad consensus at the highest levels.