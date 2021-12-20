New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a programme organised for women empowerment in Prayagraj on Tuesday. This will be one of its kind programmes to be attended by over two lakh women, as informed by the Prime Minister's Office.

The PMO also informed that the programme is aimed at empowering women at the grassroots level and providing them with the necessary skills, incentives and resources. To facilitate the same, the Prime Minister will also add Rs 1,000 crore under the Deendayal Antyodaya Yojana, National Rural Livelihood Mission (DAY-NRLM) to the bank accounts of self-help groups (SHGs) women, benefitting around 16 lakh women members.

The scheme intends to benefit over 80,000 SHGs receiving Community Investment Fund (CIF) of Rs 1.10 lakh per SHG and 60,000 SHGs receiving a revolving fund of Rs 15,000 per SHG, as informed by the PMO. To encourage business correspondent-Sakhis (BC-Sakhis), the Prime Minister will also transfer a sum of Rs 4,000 as the first month's stipend in the account of 20,000 women. When BC-Sakhis commence their work as providers of doorstep financial services at the grassroots level, they are paid a stipend of Rs 4,000 for six months, the PMO said.

During the programme, Modi will also be transferring RS 20 crore to more than one lakh beneficiaries under the 'Mukhya Mantri Kanya Sumangala Scheme'. The scheme provides conditional cash transfer to a girl child at different stages of her life. The total transfer is Rs 15,000 per beneficiary.

He will also lay the foundation stone of 202 supplementary nutrition manufacturing units. These units are being funded by the self-help groups and will be constructed at the cost of approx Rs 1 crore for one unit.

