New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi held talks with 40 of the Bharatiya Janata Party MPs from Uttarakhand and UP from both parliamentary houses over breakfast this morning. This meeting assumes significance given the crucial upcoming Assembly Elections to be held in UP and Uttarakhand in the coming year.

With the Assembly Elections 2022 slated to be held in five states approaching soon, the Bharatiya Janata Party has begun its poll preparations in full swing.

Meanwhile, PM Modi has also inaugurated and laid the foundation stone of several projects in both the states of UP and Uttarakhand, and is also participating in various yatras and rallies everyday.

The Prime Minister has been holding such breakfast meetings frequently in the recent past, seemingly to touch base with the MPs ahead of the upcoming elections. He just recently held similar such meeting with the MPs from the states of Madhya Pradesh and South India yesterday.

During this meeting, he reportedly advised the party MPs from the South to stay in touch with the masses, and to avoid the VIP culture they maybe be endowed upon, especially in public places like airports and railways.

"You will be able to stay close to the common masses only when you stand in the queue with them," he told the MPs. He also asked them to focus more of their attention and efforts on social work.

Today's meeting is also being considered an important one where the Prime Minister may discuss plans, strategies and agendas in the purview of the 2022 elections.

