Una (Himachal Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday will launch the country's fourth Vande Bharat Express train from Una in Himachal Pradesh. Official sources said that with the launch of the premium rail service the journey between Una to Delhi can be completed in just five hours. They further revealed that the train will reach Delhi via Chandigarh.

Speaking to reporters Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Jairam Thakur said that apart from attending his pre-scheduled program in Chamba the Prime Minister will lay the foundation stone for the Bulk Drug Pharma Park in Una and launch the Vande Bharat train service in Himachal Pradesh.

"PM is already scheduled to attend a program in Chamba. But today there has been a new development. Before heading for Chamba, the Prime Minister will visit Una and lay the foundation stone of the bulk drug pharma park and will launch the Vande Bharat train in Himachal from Una," said Thakur.

Earlier, Thakur said that the Prime Minister will address a public rally in Chamba on October 13. It will be the Prime Minister's second visit to the poll-bound state in nine days. Earlier, he visited Bilaspur and Kullu districts on October 5.