New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting the United Arab of Emirates most likely on January 6, 2022, and this will be his first trip abroad new year. However, there is no official confirmation on the date yet.

The visit comes at a time when both nations are looking forward to celebrating 50 years of diplomatic ties. According to sources, PM Modi is expected to attend the India pavilion at the Dubai expo.

The major focus of PM Modi's visit will be the signing of the India-UAE free trade agreement and discussion on other regional and global issues.

Earlier this month speaking at an event, trade minister Piyush Goyal said that the FTA is an outstanding achievement for India. "It will open a lot of doors for various sectors. It will be the fastest FTA India has ever entered into. A full FTA," he added.

Besides flourishing trade ties, India and UAE also share a strong strategic partnership that has seen tremendous growth in the last few years.

It is pertinent to note that UAE is India's second-largest export destination after the US. UAE has committed $100 billion for investment and infrastructure creation in India.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi had visited UAE in the year 2015, 2018 and 2019.

Early this year, PM Modi had a telephonic conversation with His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Crown Prince of Abu Dhabi & Deputy Supreme Commander of the UAE Armed Forces.

The two leaders discussed the impact of the COVID pandemic in the region and expressed satisfaction that cooperation between India and UAE had not halted even during the health crisis.

They agreed to continue close consultations and cooperation to further strengthen the India-UAE partnership in the post COVID world. In this context, they discussed the opportunities for further diversifying trade and investment links.

According to sources, during this visit Prime Minister Narendra Modi will not be going to Kuwait. The first high-level visit from India to Kuwait was by External Affairs Minister Dr S. Jaishankar in June.

During the visit, EAM called on the Prime Minister of Kuwait and held a meeting with the foreign minister of Kuwait. The last prime ministerial visit from India to Kuwait was by PM Indira Gandhi in 1981.

Growing India-UAE economic and commercial relations contribute to the stability and strength of a rapidly diversifying and deepening bilateral relationship between the two countries.