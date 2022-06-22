New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be visiting Schloss Elmau, Germany at the invitation of Chancellor of Germany, Olaf Scholz, for the G7 Summit under the German Presidency on 26-27 June, the Ministry of External Affairs said on Wednesday.

During the summit, Prime Minister is expected to speak in two sessions that include environment, energy, climate, food security, health, gender equality and democracy. In a bid to strengthen international collaboration on these important issues, other democracies such as Argentina, Indonesia, Senegal and South Africa have also been invited.

The summit comes amid the ongoing Russian invasion of Ukraine. India-Germany ties have reached new heights in recent years and Germany's invitation to India to attend the G7 leader's summit is indicative of the fact that Germany attaches great importance to India and it is an acknowledgement of the existing strategic partnership between the two nations.

Germany is an important partner for India in Europe and the ties have significantly grown with mutual trust and understanding. On the sidelines of the summit, Prime Minister will hold bilateral meetings with leaders of some of the participating countries. The invitation to G7 Summit is in keeping with the tradition of strong and close partnership and high-level political contacts between India and Germany.

Prime Minister’s last visit to Germany was on May 2 this year for the sixth edition of the India-Germany Inter-Governmental Consultations (IGC). One of the key outcomes of the meeting was the announcement of establishing the Green and Sustainable Development Partnership.

India in G7 summit

India had been invited by the G7 French Presidency in 2019 to the Biarritz Summit as a "Goodwill Partner” and Prime Minister participated in sessions on ‘Climate, Biodiversity and Oceans’ and ‘Digital Transformation’. Since 2019, this is the fourth consecutive time that India has been considered to attend the summit. Prime Minister Narendra Modi is visiting Germany for the second time in just two months.

After attending the G7 Summit, Prime Minister will be travelling to the United Arab Emirates on June 28 to pay his condolences on the passing away of Sheikh Khalifa bin Zayed Al Nahyan, the former UAE President and Abu Dhabi Ruler. Prime Minister will also take the opportunity to congratulate Sheikh Mohamed bin Zayed Al Nahyan on his election as the new President of UAE and Ruler of Abu Dhabi. Modi will depart from UAE the same night on June 28.