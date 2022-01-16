New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will deliver a ‘State of the World’ special address at the World Economic Forum’s Davos Agenda on January 17, 2022, at 8.30 pm via video conferencing. The virtual event, to be held from January 17-21.

It will also be addressed by several Heads of State including Kishida Fumio, Prime Minister of Japan; Ursua von der Leyen, President of the European Commission; Scott Morrison, Prime Minister of Australia; Joko Widodo, President of Indonesia; Naftali Bennett, Prime Minister of Israel; Xi Jinping, President of the People's Republic of China among others.

The event will also witness the participation of top industry leaders, international organizations, and civil society, who will deliberate on critical challenges being faced by the world today and discuss how to address them.