New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addresses a webinar on Monday on how this year's Union Budget will have a 'positive impact' on the education sector.

In order to facilitate efficient and speedy implementation of Budget announcements, the Centre is holding a series of webinars across various key sectors.

The objective is to brainstorm with experts from the public and private sectors, academia and industry and identify strategies on how best to move forward towards the implementation of various issues under different sectors.

Earlier in the month, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman had announced the Centre’s plan to establish a digital university. This digital university will provide access to world-class education to students in the country.