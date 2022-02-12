Kannauj (Uttar Pradesh): Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address a public rally on Saturday at Kannauj in Uttar Pradesh in support of BJP candidates from four districts of the State. The rally will be held at the Annapurna temple complex of Tirwa town where arrangements have been made for the seating of about 50,000 people as per Covid-19 guidelines.

The Prime Minister will reach Kannauj directly from Rudrapur in Uttarakhand. His helicopter will land at the helipad built at the Siddhpeeth Maa Annapurna Devi temple complex of Tirwa town at around 2:40 pm.

Apart from the three BJP candidates from Kannauj, the Prime Minister will address a public meeting in support of candidates from Auraiya, Etawah, and Farrukhabad. The administration has made elaborate security arrangements for the Prime Minister's visit.

Prior to the Prime Minister's arrival, the Air Force rehearsed by landing three helicopters on the helipad built near the venue. Along with this, the SPG officials also checked the security arrangements. About 1000 policemen including 40 police officers of Deputy SP and ASP ranks have been called in from many districts.

