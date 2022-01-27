New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM Rally at Cariappa Ground in the national capital on Friday at 12 noon.

According to Prime Minister's Office (PMO), the rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on 28 January every year.

At the event, the Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive a medal and baton from the Prime Minister.

ANI

