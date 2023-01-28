New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi will address the annual National Cadet Corps (NCC) PM rally at the Cariappa Parade Ground in Delhi on Saturday at around 5:45 PM, a release from the Prime Minister's Office informed.

This year, NCC is celebrating the 75th year of its inception. During the event, Prime Minister will release a special Day Cover and a commemorative specially minted coin of Rs 75/- denomination, commemorating 75 successful years of NCC.

"The rally will be held as a hybrid day and night event and will also include a cultural programme on the theme 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat'. In the true Indian spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, 196 officers and cadets from 19 foreign countries have been invited to participate in the celebrations.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister will visit Asind in Bhilwara district in Rajasthan for the 1111th birth anniversary of Lord Devnarayan, a folk deity of the state, it added.

The rally is the culmination of NCC Republic Day Camp and is held on January 28 every year. At the event, Prime Minister will inspect the Guard of Honour, review March Past by NCC contingents and also witness the NCC cadets displaying their skills in army action, slithering, microlight flying, parasailing as well as cultural programmes. The best cadets will receive medals and batons from the Prime Minister. (ANI)