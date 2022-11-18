New Delhi: A single attack is one too many, a single life lost is one too many, hence India will not rest till terrorism is uprooted, Prime Minister Narendra Modi said on Friday while delivering the inaugural address at the third 'No Money for Terror' (NMFT) Ministerial Conference on Counter-Terrorism Financing.

Explaining his point the Prime Minister said that the intensity of the reaction to different attacks cannot vary based on where it happens. "All terrorist attacks deserve equal outrage and action," he stressed adding that uprooting terrorism needs a larger, proactive, systemic response. "If we want our citizens to be safe, we cannot wait until terror comes to our homes. We must pursue terrorists, break their support networks and hit their finances," he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi stressed that it is significant that this conference is taking place in India. "Our country faced horrors of terror long before the world took serious note of it," the Prime Minister said adding that over the decades, terrorism in different forms have tried to 'hurt' the country but India has "fought bravely."

Earlier in a statement, the Prime Minister's office (PMO) said the conference will offer a unique platform for participating nations and organizations to deliberate on the effectiveness of the current international regime on Counter Terrorism Financing as well as steps required to address emerging challenges. The conference will build on the gains and learnings of the previous two conferences held in Paris in April 2018 and in Melbourne in November 2019. It will also work towards enhancing global cooperation to deny finances to terrorists and access to permissive jurisdictions to operate. "It will be attended by about 450 delegates from across the world, including Ministers, Heads of Multilateral organisations and Financial Action Task Force (FATF) Heads of Delegations," the PMO said.

During the Conference, deliberations will be held in four sessions which will focus on 'Global Trends in Terrorism and Terrorist Financing', 'Use of Formal and Informal Channels of Funds for Terrorism', 'Emerging Technologies and Terrorist Financing' and 'International Co-operation to Address Challenges in Combating Terrorist Financing'. PM Modi inaugurated the conference while Union Home Minister Amit Shah will conclude the event, conveying India's determination in its fight against terrorism and its support systems for achieving success against it.