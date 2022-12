New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the 75th "Amrut Mahotsav" of Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan via video-conferencing on Saturday. Lashing at the Opposition, the Prime Minister attacked the previous governments in power after Independence for their 'colonial' mindset.

It should have been the responsibility of our previous governments to reinvigorate India's glorious history through our education system after Independence; however, we did not take satisfactory steps toward that objective, he said. Prime Minister Narendra Modi said that through the new National Education Policy (NEP), a forward-looking and futuristic education system is being created in the country for the first time.

"You know very well that for the bright future of India, our existing education policy and institutes have a big role to play. Therefore, in this 'amrit kaal' of independence, whether it is educational infrastructure or education policy, we remain involved with greater speed and expansion," he said.

"In the country today, the number of larger educational institutions like IIT, IIIT, IIM and AIIMS are increasing. After 2014, the number of medical colleges has seen more than 65 per cent increase. Through the new education policy, the country is for the first time preparing an education system which is forward-looking and futuristic," he said.

Shree Swaminarayan Gurukul Rajkot Sansthan was established at Rajkot in 1948 by seer Shri Dharmajivandasji Swami. It has expanded and currently has more than 40 branches all over the world, providing facilities for school, undergraduate and postgraduate education to more than 25,000 students.