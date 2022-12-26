New Delhi: Prime Minister Modi on Monday requested Volodymyr Zelenskyy, President of Ukraine to facilitate arrangements for the continued education of Indian students who had to return from Ukraine earlier this year following the Rusia Ukraine war. He made the request during a telephone conversation with Zelenskyy.

The Prime Minister also explained the main priorities of India's G20 Presidency, including giving a voice to the concerns of developing nations on issues like food and energy security.

The two leaders discussed opportunities for strengthening bilateral cooperation. They also exchanged views about the ongoing conflict in Ukraine. Modi strongly reiterated his call for an immediate cessation of hostilities and said that both sides should revert to dialogue and diplomacy to find a lasting solution to their differences.

The Prime Minister also conveyed India's support for any peace efforts and assured India's commitment to continue providing humanitarian assistance for the affected civilian population.

Taking to Twitter, the Ukrainian President said that he counts on India's participation in the implementation of a peace formula with Russia. "I had a phone call with @PMOIndia Narendra Modi and wished a successful #G20 presidency. It was on this platform that I announced the peace formula and now I count on India's participation in its implementation. I also thanked for humanitarian aid and support in the UN," tweeted Zelenskyy. He conveyed his best wishes for India's Presidency of the G20.

In October, Zelenskyy said that Kyiv will not conduct negotiations with Russian President Vladimir Putin. Reacting to the referendum in four Russian-occupied areas of Ukraine -- Luhansk, Donetsk, Zaporizhzhia and Kherson, Zelenskyy noted that all the aggressor's decisions aimed at attempting illegal annexation of Ukrainian territories are null and void and do not change reality.

Zelenskyy emphasized that under such conditions, Ukraine will not conduct any negotiations with the current President of the Russian Federation, and noted that our state has always been committed to a peaceful settlement through dialogue, said a Zelenskyy readout.

"However, Russia did not stand for dialogue and put forward an ultimatum instead, deliberately undermining this process. During my speech at the session of the UN General Assembly, I outlined our clear formula for peace. We are ready to work together with our partners to achieve it," added the President of Ukraine.

Earlier on Monday, Ukraine called for Russia to be removed from the United Nations, where Moscow can veto any resolution as a permanent member of the Security Council.

"Ukraine calls on the member states of the UN... to deprive the Russian Federation of its status as a permanent member of the UN Security Council and to exclude it from the UN as a whole," the foreign ministry said in a statement.