Gandhinagar: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday criticized the common people's fear of the security and police forces in the country while speaking at the convocation ceremony of the Rashtriya Raksha University (RRU) followed by the inauguration of its new building. "The earlier scenario was very different as the security forces had more time to prepare. Now technology, transportation, and communication have improved. Today's policing requires skills like negotiating and other soft skills needed to function in a democratic scenario," he said. He also applauded the humane work by the police personnel during the COVID-19 pandemic.

He also emphasized the importance of stress management for security personnel. He noted the shrinking support system for police personnel in dealing with the stress of the job and emphasized the need for experts to help in relaxation through initiatives, including Yoga.

He further lamented that hardly any reforms were carried in the security apparatus of the country post-Independence despite the need for it. "Post-Independence, there was a need to reform the security apparatus of the country, but hardly any reforms were carried out," Modi said while calling for an "overall training" of those involved in providing security. The prime minister said he has great expectations from the RRU.

"The movement under the leadership of Gandhiji against the injustice made the British government realize the collective power of Indians," said Prime Minister while speaking about the Dandi March. He said that the earlier notion of internal security during the colonial time was based on instilling fear among the masses while stressing the need to change the image of police and security personnel.

The PM also urged the students that they should always keep the values of humanity integral to their uniform and there should never be a dearth of service spirit. "We are seeing greater participation of women in the defense sector; be it science, Shiksha (education) or Suraksha (security), women are leading from the front," he said.

He paid rich tributes to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of the 92nd anniversary of Dandi March on Saturday, saying that the historical event made the British government realize the collective power of Indians. He dedicated a building of Rashtriya Raksha University to the nation and delivered its first convocation address in Gandhinagar.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah, Governor of Gujarat Acharya Devvrat, and Chief Minister Bhupendrabhai Patel also attended the convocation address by the Prime Minister.

