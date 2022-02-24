New Delhi: Expressing dissatisfaction with India's stand so far over the ongoing Russia-Ukraine crisis, Ukraine ambassador to India Dr Igor Polikha on Thursday pleaded for direct mediation by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in the ongoing Ukraine crisis.

Dr Polikha sought the Indian government's intervention in the war Russia is waging on Ukraine and urged PM Modi to speak with Russian President Vladimir Putin.

In a press briefing in Delhi, ambassador Polikha said, "one of the most powerful and respected world leaders is Modi Ji. We are expecting that PM Modi will somehow be able to influence Putin. We are most grateful to India for some words of support and maybe some practical assistance to Ukraine".

Putin may listen to Modi, says Ukraine ambassador; seeks more favourable attitude from India

The Ukraine Ambassador to India said that Putin may listen to Modi even if he doesn't listen to other leaders. "You know you (India) have a special, privileged, strategic partnership with Russia. I don't know how many world leaders Putin may listen to but the status of Modi Ji makes me hopeful that in case of his strong voice, Putin at least should think over.

He also added that Ukraine is expecting a more favourable attitude from India. "We are expecting for much more favourable attitude of the Indian government," Dr Polikha said.

Taking a jibe at Pakistan, the Ukrainian ambassador said, "Not the time to hold bilateral events with Russia like your neighbour (Pakistan) is holding". He asserted that Ukraine needs help from friendly countries and the whole world to stop the war. "Ukraine is a peaceful nation. We are ready to fight but peace is the best solution," he reiterated.

He also said that Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian planes and two helicopters, tanks and trucks. "They say they are attacking only military facilities but we have suffered civilian casualties. Ukrainian forces shot down five Russian planes and two helicopters, tanks and trucks. We have information that Russian troops are crossing the border," he told reporters during the briefing.

On the attack by the Russian military, the envoy said, "It's a case of blatant aggression which started at 5 a.m. We have confirmed information that a lot of Ukrainian aerodromes, military airports, military installations were attacked by bombs & missile attacks", ambassador Poilkha reiterated. Meanwhile, Indian Embassy in Kyiv has issued an advisory saying, 'Given the closure of Ukrainian air space, schedule of special flights stands cancelled. Alternative arrangements are being made for the evacuation of Indian nationals".

