Varanasi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Monday had lunch with the workers involved in the construction work of the Kashi Vishwanath Dham Corridor.

After inaugurating the Kashi-Vishwanath corridor, PM took a moment to express his gratitude to the hundreds of workers who put their sweat, blood, and tears to bring the dream project to completion.

Addressing the crowd that comprised Uttar Pradesh, Chief Minister, and Governor Anandiben Patel among other big names, PM bowed down to the workers.