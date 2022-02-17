Fatehpur (UP): Calling the opposition parties 'selfish' on Thursday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi during his election campaign in Uttar Pradesh said they did not consider even the well-being of those who vote for them. "When the government made a law against triple talaq, then the whole 'kunba' (opposition) stood against it. I am surprised in which century they are living. They cannot think about the good of even those who are voting for them", Modi said.

He, however, said he was getting good wishes from Muslim women from all over the country, crediting himself for having improved their conditions. "I am getting blessings of Muslim sisters and daughters all over the country as I have done a great job of saving their lives. There used to be triple talaq even on small issues. Think about the father of a daughter who returns with one or two kids. What would they have to face. What a brother and mother faced when his sister or daughter returned from her in-laws' place", the Prime Minister stated.

Bringing up the Punjab Chief Minister's 'UP, Bihar de bhaiye' remark, Modi said that upon Channi's comment, "Gandhi family kept clapping", in a reference to Priyanka Gandhi. "You have to stay away from these 'parivarwadis' (dynasts)", he cautioned people present at his rally. The word 'bhaiya', used in reference to people from Uttar Pradesh and Bihar, connotes a negative or downgrading sense.

With agency inputs