New Delhi : Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday has said that many experts are estimating that digital wallet transactions are going to soon overtake cash transactions.

In past few years, India has given highest priority to creating a conducive environment for innovation and modernisation. With our Digital India program, Ease of Doing Business has enhanced. With this, besides digital connectivity, financial inclusion has also received a thrust.

UPI is expanding its footprint in other nations as well: PM said after launch of cross border payment connectivity between India & Singapore. Large number of transactions via UPI demonstrate that this indigenously designed payment system is very secure, says PM Modi. 74 billion transactions amounting to more than Rs 126 trillion was done through UPI in 2022. (PTI)

(This story has not been edited by ETV Bharat and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)