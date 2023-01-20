New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi Friday said that his government had effected broad changes in the recruitment process by making it more streamlined and time-bound while boosting transparency and speed. Distributing 71,426 appointment letters to recruits in different government departments, Modi said the ongoing 'Rozgar Mela' exercises have become an identity of his government. The prime minister announced the 'Rozgar Mela' drive last year to give jobs to 10 lakh people.

Addressing the recruits, he said that their matra should be- 'the citizen is always right' just like in business, the consumer is always right. Hence employment in the government sector is called "government service" and not jobs, he explained.

The prime minister noted that a large number of recruits are from families where no one was in government service. Modi said the infrastructure sector boom has in turn boosted employment and self-employment opportunities. When development growth takes place at a fast pace, self-employment opportunities also rise quickly, he added.

The Congress, however, said that it is too little and sought to know where are the 16 crore jobs that were promised to be provided in eight years. Reminding the prime minister of his promise of giving two crore jobs every year, Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge said 30 lakh posts in government departments are still lying vacant.

"Narendra Modi ji, 30 lakh posts are lying vacant in government departments. The 71,000 recruitment letters that you are distributing today are just too little. "The process is on to fill the vacant posts. You had promised to give 2 crore jobs per year. Tell the youth -- where are the 16 crore jobs in the last eight years," Kharge asked in a tweet in Hindi.

The new recruits under Rozgar Mela will join various positions under the central government like junior engineers, loco pilots, technicians, inspector, sub inspectors, constable, stenographer, junior accountant, grameen dak sevak, Income Tax inspectors, teachers, nurses, doctors, social security officers among others, the PMO had earlier said in a statement. (With Agency inputs)