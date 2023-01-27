Rewa (MP): Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Friday appreciated a class 9 student from Rewa for her thoughtful and efficient innovation which will allow disabled students without hands to use a computer effortlessly. Renuka Mishra, a class 9 student from the Kendriya Vidyalaya, made a mouse-like device that does not require hands to be operated.

Named as 'Eklavya' after the character from the epic 'Mahabharata', the device lets its users operate a computer with their feet. This comes as a great relief for several students across the country who have either or both of their hands amputated or dysfunctional. Taking note of this socially helpful device, Prime Minister Narendra Modi gave Renuka an opportunity to participate in the 6th edition of the annual Pariksha pe Charcha program in New Delhi held on Friday.

This is not the first time that young students from Rewa have been appreciated for innovations like these. Last year in 2022, Harsh Bajpai, another class 9 student from the Kendriya Vidyalaya, had prepared a unique device named EZHEALTH, which could be used to measure body temperature and pulse without having to leave the house. The innovation came at a time when the world was dealing with the unprecedented Covid-19 pandemic.

Hrash's efforts were also equally felicitated and he also got an opportunity to participate in the 'Pariksha pe Charcha' program last year. The program is a brainchild of Prime Minister Modi and is organized by the Ministry of Education every year. The number of registrations made this year is at least 15 lakhs more than last year, according to Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan. The first edition of the prime minister's interactive program with school and college students was held on February 16, 2018.